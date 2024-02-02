EU Commission Warns Nine Member States for Non-Compliance with Tax Directive

The European Commission (EC) has issued warnings to nine EU Member States for their failure to comply with the minimum 15% corporation tax rate set by the G20/OECD Inclusive Framework, known as the Pillar 2 directive. The directive, officially recognized as Directive (EU) 2022/2523, came into effect on January 1, 2024, as a step to ensure fairness and stability in the EU's tax system. It aims to curb corporate tax rate competition and deter businesses from transferring profits to low-tax jurisdictions.

Non-Compliance With Tax Directive

The EC's statement emphasizes the importance of this directive in leveling the tax playing field within the EU and globally. Yet, by the deadline on December 31, 2023, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, and Portugal had not yet communicated their national measures for transposing the directive into their local laws. This lack of communication signals non-compliance with the newly implemented tax rules.

Proposed Delays and Phased Implementation

Further complicating matters, some Member States, including Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Malta, have indicated plans to delay the implementation of Pillar Two or to introduce it in phases. This approach sparks controversy, as it threatens to undermine the uniform application of the tax rules across the EU.

Spain's Retrospective Application

In contrast, Spain has announced that its draft laws for implementing the directive will mostly apply retrospectively from January 1, 2024. This move, while contentious, indicates Spain's commitment to aligning with the EU's tax reform efforts, albeit after the set deadline.

In the face of the EC's warnings, these Member States must reconsider their stance on the implementation of the Pillar 2 directive. The directive's enactment is crucial to the EU's goal of fostering a fair and stable tax system, and non-compliance could have far-reaching implications for the EU's internal economic stability and its relations with other global economies.