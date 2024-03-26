EU Commission Proposes 12.5% Hike in Schengen Visa Fees for Tunisian Nationals

In a move set to impact Tunisian nationals, the EU Commission has drafted a proposal to increase Schengen visa fees by 12.5%, potentially raising application costs to over €14 million. This significant hike, from €80 to €90 for standard applications and even more for specific categories, has stirred discussions among stakeholders and the general public alike.

Advertisment

Understanding the Fee Increase

The EU Commission's proposal aims to adjust the Schengen visa application fees in response to inflation rates within the EU. With the annual inflation reaching 2.8% in 2024, the Commission believes the fee hike is justified. This adjustment would mark an increase from the current €80 to €90 for adults and from €40 to €50 for minors. Furthermore, countries deemed uncooperative in terms of readmission policies might face even steeper fees, ranging from €120 to €135 and from €160 to €180 for standard and specific visa types, respectively.

Impact on Tunisian Applicants

Advertisment

Between 2018 and 2022, Tunisian nationals submitted an average of 157,000 Schengen visa applications annually, translating to a total expenditure of €63 million. Should the Commission's proposal come into effect, this figure is set to increase by approximately €1.5 million. The revised fees not only affect adult applicants but also impose higher costs on minors, potentially deterring families from traveling to Schengen countries. Moreover, external Schengen visa service providers may also face increased fees, further complicating the application process for many.

Public and Stakeholder Reactions

The Commission has opened the floor for public comments on the draft proposal until March 1, 2024, inviting input from EU citizens and stakeholders. While some argue that the cost increase is negligible compared to the overall expenses of traveling to Schengen countries, others highlight the added hurdles, particularly for those who are not computer-savvy, such as the elderly. The discussion also extends to the efficacy of such fee adjustments in managing migration and visa processes amidst varying inflation rates across the EU.

As the EU Commission's proposal awaits further deliberation, its implications for Tunisian nationals, EU member states, and broader visa policies remain a topic of keen interest. The potential increase in visa fees underscores the ongoing challenges in balancing fiscal policies with accessibility and cooperation in international travel and relations.