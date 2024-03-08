EU and EBRD Fund Major Water Supply Renovation in Gradačac, BiH: A New Dawn for 20,000 Residents

Today, Ambassador Johann Sattler and Mayor Edis Dervišagić inaugurated the newly revamped water supply network in Gradačac, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), a pivotal moment for the city's 20,000 inhabitants. Funded by the EU Western Balkans Investment Framework and supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) alongside Czech, Swedish, and Norwegian contributions, this renovation heralds a significant leap towards modern, efficient, and safe water services, fully replacing outdated asbestos-cement pipes.

Comprehensive Modernisation Efforts

The project, totalling an investment of about €17 million, not only upgraded 40 km of water infrastructure but also integrated various initiatives for waste management and sewage system expansion, showcasing a collaborative Team Europe approach. Ambassador Sattler emphasized this as a stride towards aligning BiH with EU standards under the Green Agenda, ensuring cleaner water and enhanced living conditions for Gradačac's residents.

International and Local Collaboration

The presence of multiple ambassadors and international representatives at the Kerep pumping station underscores the global support for Gradačac's infrastructure overhaul. Mayor Dervišagić highlighted the city's pioneering role in addressing water supply issues within BiH, setting a precedent for urban development and public health prioritisation. This project not only signifies the solidarity among nations but also illustrates the tangible benefits of international financial cooperation in improving civilian life.

Broader Implications for Bosnia and Herzegovina

This initiative is part of a larger EU endeavour to bolster water management and environmental sustainability across the Western Balkans. With approximately €83 million in grants provided through the Instrument for Pre-Accession (IPA) funds, the EU is firmly committed to assisting BiH in meeting its environmental and infrastructure goals, signifying a future where safe and accessible water is a standard, not a luxury. The collaboration between the EBRD, EU, and local governments paves the way for further investments in BiH, promising a greener, more sustainable future for its citizens.