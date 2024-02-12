EU and Chile Strengthen Ties: Updated Association Agreement Signed

Today, a significant milestone was reached in the EU-Chile relationship as ministers adopted a decision to sign an updated version of the EU-Chile Association Agreement. This agreement, aimed at strengthening political and economic ties between the two entities, promises to deepen cooperation and trade.
A New Chapter: The EU-Chile Advanced Framework Agreement
In December 2022, the EU and Chile reached an agreement in principle on a new EU-Chile Advanced Framework Agreement. This modernized pact encompasses trade and political and cooperation pillars, designed to expand and deepen bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation in line with new global trade patterns.
The trade pillar of the original 2002 Association Agreement had functioned smoothly. However, the new agreement seeks to unlock untapped potential, promising a more robust and mutually beneficial relationship.
A Tale of Two Agreements: The Interim Free Trade Agreement and the Comprehensive Agreement
The EU-Chile Advanced Framework Agreement includes provisions under the EU's exclusive and shared competence, necessitating separate ratification processes. An interim free trade agreement was extracted for EU-only ratification, while the comprehensive agreement will require ratification by all EU Member States.
The agreements were signed in December 2023 and submitted to the European Parliament for consent. This dual-track approach ensures a swift implementation of the trade aspects while allowing time for the ratification of the comprehensive agreement.
Strengthening Ties: The Future of EU-Chile Relations
The updated EU-Chile Association Agreement signifies a strengthening of ties between the two entities, promising a future of enhanced cooperation and trade. This agreement not only deepens the political and economic relationship but also sets a precedent for future bilateral agreements.
In the words of the EU Commissioner for Trade, "This agreement is a testament to our shared commitment to open and rules-based trade. It will bring tangible benefits to our citizens and businesses, and further strengthen our partnership with Chile."
As the EU and Chile embark on this new chapter, the world watches with anticipation, awaiting the ripple effects of this strengthened alliance on the global stage.