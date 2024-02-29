ENNHRI Workshop Shines Light on Repression of Environmental Activism: Calls for Stronger NHRI Roles

On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI) hosted a pivotal workshop, led by Michel Forst, UN Special Rapporteur on Environmental Defenders, focusing on the repression of civil disobedience within the environmental movement. This event, part of a broader project with the French National Consultative Commission on Human Rights (CNCDH), aims to bolster the capacity of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) to protect environmental defenders.

Urgent Need for Protective Measures

The Outcomes Report from the workshop begins with an unsettling overview by Michel Forst, illustrating the increasing repression of environmental activists across Europe. Highlighted during the panel were the harrowing personal narratives of three young environmental activists who have faced significant challenges and threats to their human rights. The German Institute for Human Rights also shared insights on how NHRIs can be instrumental in safeguarding these defenders, emphasizing the crucial role these institutions play.

Collaborative Recommendations and Actions

Interactive discussions among workshop participants, including NHRIs, climate activists, and other stakeholders, led to the formulation of key recommendations. These emphasize the concrete role NHRIs can play in challenging state responses to environmental civil disobedience and highlight advocacy opportunities at various levels. Through these collaborative efforts, the report aims to guide NHRIs in effectively supporting environmental defenders and promoting their rights.

Ensuring a Sustainable Future

As environmental defenders continue to face increasing threats, the role of NHRIs in offering protection and advocating for human rights principles becomes ever more critical. This workshop, and the subsequent Outcomes Report, mark significant steps towards enhancing the support system for environmental activists, ensuring their voices are amplified and protected. The initiative also underscores ENNHRI's commitment to addressing climate change and human rights defenders as interconnected challenges, aiming for a more sustainable and just future.

The workshop and the released reports not only shed light on the pressing issues faced by environmental activists but also offer a beacon of hope. By fostering dialogue, sharing experiences, and formulating actionable recommendations, ENNHRI and its partners are paving the way for stronger advocacy and protection mechanisms for environmental defenders, thereby contributing to the broader fight for human rights and environmental justice.