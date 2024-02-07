Elliot Page's 'Close to You' Set for European Premiere at BFI Flare

Elliot Page's highly anticipated movie, 'Close to You,' is primed for its European debut at the esteemed BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. Directed by Dominic Savage, the film takes the audience on an emotional journey alongside Sam, a trans man who returns to his hometown for the first time since his transition. The narrative is heavy with themes of love, identity, and family—themes that resonate profoundly within the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.

'Close to You': A Journey of Transition and Acceptance

Co-written by Page and Savage, 'Close to You' brings to life Sam's struggle with confronting suppressed emotions, past relationships, and his family's acceptance of his new identity. The film had its global premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received rave reviews.

Page, well-known for starring in the critically acclaimed series, 'The Umbrella Academy,' expressed his eagerness in sharing this story with UK audiences. Echoing his sentiments, director Savage emphasized the film's exploration of significant themes, expressing his anticipation for UK audiences to connect with Sam's journey.

Page to Engage in a Screen Talk at BFI Flare

Adding to the excitement of the film's premiere, Page will participate in a Screen Talk at BFI Southbank on March 15. This talk will provide a unique opportunity for fans and film enthusiasts to gain insights into his career and the making of 'Close to You.'

BFI Flare: A Platform for LGBTQIA+ Cinema

BFI Flare, running from March 13 to 24, offers an extensive lineup of LGBTQIA+ films, with the complete programme set to be unveiled on February 13. The event is a key platform for showcasing LGBTQIA+ cinema, with 'Close to You' being one of the most anticipated films of the festival.

Darren Jones, Event Manager of BFI Flare, expressed his excitement in hosting Page and presenting 'Close to You.' He recognized Page as one of contemporary cinema's most dynamic performers and praised the film's exploration of powerful themes of love, identity, and family.