Elizabeth Hurley's Viva Mayr Detox: A Journey to Gut Health and Revitalization

Elizabeth Hurley's Revitalizing Detox Journey at Austria's Viva Mayr Clinic

This Valentine's Day, actress and model Elizabeth Hurley embarked on a self-love journey, visiting the renowned Viva Mayr Clinic in Austria for a total bodily detox program. Known for its celebrity clientele, including Rebel Wilson and Victoria Beckham, the clinic offers an intense week-long regimen focused on gut health and wellness.

A Refreshing Start: Embracing the Detox Challenge

Arriving at the idyllic clinic, nestled in Austria's picturesque mountains, Hurley shared her goals on social media: to become more fit and lose a few pounds. Despite a minor wardrobe mishap, Hurley remained stylish and enthusiastic about her detox journey.

"I'm here to get more toned and lose a few pounds," she revealed. "Wish me luck!"

The 'Mayr Cure' Method: Gut Health and Revitalization

The Viva Mayr Clinic's primary focus is on gut health, which they believe is the foundation of overall well-being. Their 'Mayr cure' approach involves extensive lifestyle assessments and treatments tailored to each guest's unique needs.

Upon arrival, guests undergo a functional muscle test to determine their food tolerance. Daily activities include consuming Epsom salts, taking supplements, dry-body brushing, and undergoing immune-boosting IV drips and 'Nasal Reflexology'.

The clinic emphasizes the importance of chewing each mouthful at least 60 times to aid digestion. Meals are minimal, with dishes such as boiled potatoes, boiled eggs, trout, and bone broth.

The Celebrity Favorite: Why Stars Keep Returning

Despite the intense nature of the detox program, celebrities like Hurley continue to visit the Viva Mayr Clinic for revitalization and wellness. The clinic's focus on holistic health, combined with its stunning location and luxury accommodations, makes it an attractive destination for those seeking a transformative experience.

While the program costs around £4,000 for a week-long stay, guests seem more than willing to invest in their health and well-being. As Hurley and other celebrities continue to share their experiences, the Viva Mayr Clinic's popularity shows no signs of waning.

Elizabeth Hurley's recent visit to the Viva Mayr Clinic serves as a reminder that self-care and wellness are essential aspects of life, even for the rich and famous. By embracing the 'Mayr cure' approach and prioritizing gut health, Hurley is joining a growing number of celebrities who understand that true beauty comes from within.