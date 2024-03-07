Elche Road Crime Unit Cracks Down on Illegal Taxis at Alicante-Elche Airport, Issues 9 Sanctions

Recent operations by the Road Crime Unit of Elche Local Police near Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport have led to the detection of numerous transportation violations, resulting in substantial fines.

The crackdown targeted both vehicles with a VTC (Vehicle for Hire) license and unauthorised vehicles offering passenger services, highlighting the ongoing commitment to ensuring safe and legal transportation options for travelers.

Ensuring Legal and Safe Transportation

The Elche Local Police's latest control operation has highlighted a significant issue with illegal passenger transport services around Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport. Among the sanctions, a VTC operator was fined 1,001 euros for soliciting clients directly at the terminal, while a goods transport vehicle found operating within the airport's public service area without the required transport card faced a 4,001 euro fine. These actions underscore the police's objective to maintain legality in transportation and safeguard traveler safety.

One particularly egregious case involved a taxi from a nearby town, operating without a license since 2002, leading to a 4,001 euro fine and vehicle impoundment. This incident, among others, has prompted coordinated efforts with the Municipal Council and Transport authorities to revoke licenses and enforce regulations. The campaign against illegal transport services also saw other drivers reported for various violations related to unauthorized passenger carriage, emphasizing the risks associated with unlicensed 'pirate taxis,' including lack of insurance coverage for passengers.

Public Awareness and Legal Compliance

The Elche Local Police's actions serve as a stern reminder of the importance of using legal and licensed transportation services. Travelers are urged to opt for official taxis or VTC services, which adhere to strict safety and regulatory standards, providing security and liability insurance for passengers.

The crackdown on illegal transportation services not only aims to penalize offenders but also to educate the public on the potential dangers and legal implications of using unlicensed vehicles for travel.

The concerted efforts of the Elche Local Police in enforcing transportation laws around Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport reflect a broader commitment to public safety and legal compliance. These measures, while focusing on immediate violations, also aim to foster a culture of awareness and responsibility among travelers and service providers alike, ensuring a safer and more regulated transportation environment for all.