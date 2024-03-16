El Born Opens in BGC, Offering Authentic Barcelona Dining Experience in Manila

Manila's culinary landscape has just been enriched with the opening of El Born in Mitsukoshi Mall, BGC, promising an authentic Barcelona dining experience. Named after the vibrant quarter of Barcelona, this restaurant aims to bring the essence of Catalan and Spanish cuisine to the heart of the Philippines. Executive chef David Amoros, hailing from Catalunya, infuses classic dishes with innovative twists, aiming to surprise and delight patrons.

Advertisment

Authenticity Meets Innovation

El Born sets itself apart in a city teeming with self-styled Spanish restaurants by offering a curated menu that combines traditional recipes with creative flair. "It was important for us to have in the menu some classics," said Andres Poy, one of El Born's partners. From the streets of Barcelona to the coastlines of Tarragona, the restaurant's ambiance and culinary offerings are designed to transport diners straight to Spain.

A Culinary Journey to Spain

Advertisment

With a focus on authenticity, the menu at El Born features a selection of classic dishes with a twist, crafted by executive chef David Amoros and his team. Amoros, a Catalunya native and a former popular DJ in Spain, brings his unique perspective to the kitchen, blending his passion for music and food to create an innovative dining experience. His approach to traditional Spanish cuisine, with unexpected elements, promises a culinary journey that is both familiar and surprising.

Bringing Barcelona to Manila

The opening of El Born in Mitsukoshi Mall marks a significant addition to Manila's dining scene, offering a unique option for those seeking an authentic Spanish experience. The restaurant's commitment to authenticity, combined with its innovative culinary approach, sets it up for success in a city that welcomes diverse flavors and cultures. As El Born carves its niche, it invites diners to embark on a gastronomic journey that captures the spirit of Barcelona and the richness of Spanish cuisine.