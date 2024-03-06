Eko-Pyreneus Circus Project Launches: A Green Revolution in Contemporary Circus across Europe

The Eko-Pyreneus Circus project, a pioneering initiative aimed at reducing the ecological footprint of contemporary circus, was officially unveiled today at the Performing Arts Center of Salt. With a robust budget of 1.7 million euros, largely funded by European contributions, this project sets a new standard for sustainability in the performing arts.

Launching in April 2024, it marks a collaborative effort among regions including Catalonia, the Basque Country, Aragon, Occitania, and New Aquitaine, with La Grainerie leading the charge.

Uniting for Sustainability

Bringing together a diverse network of partners, from La Central del Circ to the Professional Association of the Circus of Catalonia (APCC), the project envisions a collective movement towards ecological adaptation. Laura Cuenca of Xarxa Transversal highlighted ecology as the project's core, aiming for a significant ecological revolution within the circus community. Innovative strategies will encourage longer company stays in host cities to minimize travel and foster deeper community engagement through workshops and social initiatives.

Reducing Carbon Footprints

Efforts will focus on scheduling performances in geographically proximate locations and promoting solidarity among festivals to cut unnecessary travel. A dedicated team of experts will guide artists in crafting more eco-friendly shows, accompanied by a good practice guide. The project also aims for improvements in public mobility, venue sustainability such as LED usage, and promoting lower meat consumption among participants.

Empowering Communities

Jordi Viñas, the mayor of Salt, lauded the project for strengthening the Center d'Arts Escèniques de Salt and underscored the vital role of culture as a societal pillar. By intertwining ecological consciousness with cultural expression, the Eko-Pyreneus Circus project not only aims to revolutionize the circus industry but also to serve as a model for sustainable practices across other sectors.

This visionary initiative promises to reshape the landscape of contemporary circus, turning it into a beacon of environmental responsibility. As the project unfolds over the coming years, it stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in forging a more sustainable future for the performing arts, and potentially, for communities across Europe.