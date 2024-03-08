Eixample's 'Stairs of Shame' to Get a Makeover: Ramps Enhance Accessibility

In a significant development aimed at enhancing urban mobility, Barcelona's Eixample district will see the transformation of its infamous 'stairs of shame' into a more accessible structure with the introduction of ramps. This initiative, announced by Mayor Jaume Collboni's government, seeks to address the grievances of the Fort Pienc neighborhood's residents regarding the steepness and impracticality of the existing stairs, especially for the elderly, those with mobility issues, and people with strollers or shopping carts.

Advertisment

Community Backlash Sparks Change

The original stairs, constructed as part of the project to unify the two tram lines across Diagonal Avenue at Castillejos Street, quickly drew criticism from the local community. Residents labeled them 'the stairs of shame' and voiced their concerns through various platforms, including coverage by La Vanguardia. The City Council's decision to modify the project by adding a ramp comes as a response to these concerns, aiming to facilitate better mobility and integration into the urban landscape.

Project Modifications and Integration

Advertisment

Following the backlash, the City Council has proposed modifications to not only include ramps but also to redesign the stairs to be less steep and more harmoniously integrated with the surrounding area. These changes were communicated to neighborhood representatives, with plans to disseminate the information more broadly in the coming days. The City Hall sources emphasized the importance of community agreement before proceeding with the resumption of work, highlighting a collaborative approach to urban development.

Looking Forward: Enhanced Urban Mobility

The introduction of ramps and the modification of the stairs in Eixample's Fort Pienc neighborhood represent a positive step towards improving urban mobility and accessibility. This initiative not only addresses the immediate concerns of the residents but also sets a precedent for future urban planning projects. By listening to and acting on the feedback of the community, Barcelona's City Council demonstrates a commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible urban environment for all its residents.