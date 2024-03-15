EIB Grants €22 Million for New Social Housing in Luqa, Malta: 267 Apartments Planned

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has sealed a deal with Malta Investments to inject €22 million into a social housing endeavor in Luqa, aiming to construct 267 apartments in the Ħal-Farruġ area, with works already in progress. This financial backing marks a significant advancement in Malta's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable housing to families in need, as announced by Housing Minister Roderick Galdes and Malta Investments chair Marlene Mizzi.

Unveiling the Project

During the signing ceremony, Housing Minister Galdes highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to ensure accessible housing for all, underlining this initiative as a reflection of such commitment. Malta Investments, a government-owned entity, has previously collaborated with the EIB on other significant projects, with this latest venture focusing on energy efficiency and high environmental standards. The project is expected to reach completion by 2026, promising to deliver the first of three blocks by next year.

Strategic Financial Collaboration

The EIB's vice president, Gelsomina Vigliotti, represented the European financial institution at the signing, underscoring the EIB's role in supporting social and sustainable projects across the EU. The loan to Malta Investments for the Luqa housing project follows previous collaborations, including significant loans for the construction of the new Parliament building and other social housing developments in Malta. Such financial engagements underscore the EIB's commitment to enhancing living conditions and sustainability in the European Union.

Looking Ahead

With the anticipated completion of the Luqa housing project, Malta takes a bold step towards addressing its social housing needs, setting a precedent for future developments. This project not only promises to provide much-needed homes for families but also showcases the potential of public-private partnerships in tackling social challenges. As the first block nears completion, the beneficiaries of this initiative eagerly await the opportunity to call Ħal-Farruġ home, marking a new chapter in Malta's social housing narrative.