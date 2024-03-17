Egypt and Europe Concur on Two-State Solution; Sisi Affirms Rejection of Palestinian Forced Displacement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called for the recognition of Palestine as a state and its full membership in the United Nations, emphasizing this as the sole solution to end the suffering of the Palestinian people. This appeal was made during his address at a press conference following the signing of an association agreement with European Union leaders, where he highlighted the urgency of resolving the Palestinian issue to prevent regional and global instability. Sisi also discussed Egypt's efforts to mediate the crisis and the significance of a comprehensive approach that respects Palestinian rights to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Strengthening Egyptian-European Ties

The Egyptian-European summit, which commenced in Cairo, was not just a platform for Sisi's strong stance on Palestine but also an opportunity for Egypt to enhance economic, energy, and migration cooperation with the European Union. The meetings, as reported by the presidency's official spokesman Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, covered discussions on economic and investment cooperation, energy - particularly natural gas production and clean energy opportunities, and combating illegal migration. These talks signify a mutual interest in leveraging both parties' comparative advantages and solidify Egypt's role as a key player in regional stability and energy security.

Addressing Migration and Economic Challenges

One of the summit's highlights was the signing of a 7.4 billion euro deal focused on energy cooperation and migration management, aiming to support Egypt amidst its economic challenges and curb illegal migration flows from its coasts. Since 2016, Egypt has successfully halted illegal migration flows, hosting 9 million foreigners who enjoy social and health services akin to Egyptian citizens. This deal reflects a strategic partnership that seeks to address the root causes of irregular migration through economic support, job creation, and strengthening regular migration routes.

Broader Implications for Regional Stability

President Sisi's plea for Palestinian statehood and the comprehensive discussions on cooperation between Egypt and the European Union underscore the interconnectedness of regional stability, economic prosperity, and the resolution of long-standing conflicts. By advocating for Palestine and securing significant economic and migration deals, Egypt is positioning itself as an indispensable mediator and partner in tackling some of the most pressing challenges facing the region today. The outcomes of this summit may very well shape the future landscape of Middle Eastern politics, economic partnerships, and migration policies, signifying a pivotal moment in Egyptian-European relations.