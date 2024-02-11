Edinburgh's Manipulate Festival: A Celebration of Visual Storytelling

Edinburgh's Manipulate Festival, a vibrant celebration of visual storytelling through performance art and animated films, is currently in its 17th year. The festival, which kicked off on February 1, has already hosted 11 performances and screened over 40 films from 22 countries.

A Feast of Visual Narratives

The Manipulate Festival is a veritable feast of visual narratives, with a particular focus on performance work and animated films from across Europe. It is a platform for artists to express their ideas through powerful visual imagery, transcending language barriers and captivating audiences with their unique storytelling techniques.

Artistic director Dawn Taylor emphasizes the festival's commitment to showcasing work that relies on visual communication. "We're interested in exploring the power of visual imagery to communicate complex ideas and emotions," she says. "This year's festival is a testament to the creativity and vision of our artists, who are using visual storytelling to challenge perceptions and provoke thought."

'Pickled Republic' and 'La Conquete' Take Center Stage

Among the highlights of the festival are 'Pickled Republic' and 'La Conquete'. 'Pickled Republic', a performance piece about existential pickles, uses puppetry and physical theatre to explore themes of identity and belonging. The show, created by the acclaimed Czech company Handa Gote Research & Development, is a surreal and thought-provoking exploration of what it means to be 'pickled'.

"'Pickled Republic' is a playful and poignant look at the human condition," says Taylor. "It's a perfect example of the kind of work we want to showcase at Manipulate - work that uses visual storytelling to explore big ideas in unexpected ways."

Another standout performance is 'La Conquete', an object theatre show created by Nicolas Alline and Dorothée Saysombat. The show addresses the legacy of colonialism, using a combination of puppetry, object manipulation, and live music to tell its story. 'La Conquete' is a powerful and evocative piece, which has been praised for its innovative approach to tackling complex historical themes.

Animation and Aerial Theatre: A Festival of Diverse Talents

In addition to the live performances, the Manipulate Festival also features a diverse range of animated films. From feature-length animations to short films, the festival showcases the best of contemporary animation from around the world.

The festival is also home to an award-winning aerial theatre company, Ockham’s Razor. Their performance of 'Tess', an adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'The Taming of the Shrew', is a highlight of the festival. The show combines aerial acrobatics, physical theatre, and spoken word to create a visually stunning and emotionally charged adaptation of the classic play.

As the Manipulate Festival continues to thrive in its 17th year, it stands as a testament to the power of visual storytelling and the importance of breaking down barriers to communication. With its diverse range of performances and films, the festival is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the human spirit.

As Dawn Taylor puts it, "Manipulate is a space where artists can come together to share their stories and create a dialogue with audiences. It's a place where we can explore the world through a different lens, and come away with a new perspective."

Indeed, the Manipulate Festival is a shining example of the power of art to transcend boundaries and connect people from all walks of life. Whether it's through puppetry, animation, aerial theatre, or object manipulation, the festival is a celebration of the human capacity for creativity and storytelling.