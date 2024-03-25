Easter Travel Gridlock Alert: 14 Million Plan Road Trips Amidst Rail Shutdowns

As Easter weekend coincides with school holidays, over 14 million Britons are expected to hit the roads, creating potential for unprecedented congestion. With major rail works also planned, travelers are being urged to prepare for delays and consider alternative departure times. This surge in holiday traffic, combined with significant rail disruptions, sets the stage for a challenging travel period.

Unprecedented Road Traffic Expected

According to a joint survey by the RAC and Inrix, an analytics firm, Good Friday is poised to witness the heaviest traffic, with an estimated 2.6 million leisure car journeys. Key motorways, including the M5 and M3, are expected to bear the brunt of the congestion as holidaymakers head towards popular destinations like the West Country and the south coast. The total number of car journeys between Thursday and Easter Monday is anticipated to reach 14.5 million, underscoring the need for meticulous travel planning.

Rail Network Faces Major Disruptions

Compounding the road traffic woes, significant engineering works are scheduled on Britain's rail network, including a complete closure of the West Coast Main Line. These disruptions are expected to affect millions of rail passengers, with alternative routes likely to see increased pressure. Travelers are encouraged to check their journey details in advance and consider rail travel alternatives where possible. Network Rail and transport authorities are coordinating to minimize the impact, but delays and alterations are inevitable.

Advice for Motorists and Rail Passengers

The AA has issued warnings to drivers about the risks of not performing basic vehicle checks before embarking on long journeys. With traffic predicted to peak on Easter Sunday, and an additional 5.2 million bank holiday journeys planned, the potential for vehicle breakdowns and further delays is high. Motorists are advised to ensure their cars are roadworthy to avoid adding to the congestion. Meanwhile, passengers affected by rail closures are recommended to plan ahead, with travel experts suggesting off-peak travel times to evade the worst of the traffic.

As Britain braces for a potentially chaotic Easter travel period, the convergence of heavy road traffic and extensive rail works presents a daunting challenge for holidaymakers. The situation underscores the importance of advance planning and flexibility in travel arrangements. While the immediate outlook may seem grim, this convergence also offers an opportunity for travelers to explore alternative destinations and modes of transport, perhaps leading to new holiday traditions. Amidst the anticipated disruption, a well-prepared traveler can still find the joy of Easter adventures, albeit on less trodden paths.