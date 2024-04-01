Easter Monday Celebrated as 'Monday of the Angel' Across Europe and South America

On Easter Monday, the Catholic Church honors 'Monday of the Angel,' a day steeped in religious significance and observed as a public holiday in various European and South American countries. This tradition, marked on April 1, 2024, draws its roots from an angelic proclamation that has echoed through centuries, announcing Jesus Christ's resurrection.

Advertisment

Historical and Theological Foundations

Derived from the Gospel of St. Matthew, 'Monday of the Angel' commemorates the moment when an angel informed the women visiting Jesus' tomb of His resurrection. This narrative not only highlights the angel's role as God's messenger but also underscores the profound truth of Christ's victory over death, a message deemed beyond human capacity to first announce. Pope John Paul II, in a 1994 Vatican Radio recording, emphasized the angel's declaration as a pivotal moment in Christian doctrine, illustrating the celestial being's integral role in the divine plan of salvation.

Celebrations and Practices

Advertisment

From Easter Monday until Pentecost, the Church replaces the Angelus prayer with the Regina Caeli, reflecting the joyous nature of this period. This shift in liturgical practice, initiated by Pope Benedict XVI in 2008, signifies a continuation of the joy that began with Christ's resurrection. The Regina Caeli prayer itself, inviting the Virgin Mary to rejoice in her Son's triumph over death, mirrors the angelic announcement of the Annunciation, linking Christ's birth and resurrection in a cycle of divine joy and salvation.

Global Observance and Significance

In acknowledging 'Monday of the Angel,' communities across Europe and South America not only honor a tradition that dates back centuries but also reaffirm their faith in the core Christian belief of resurrection. This day serves as a reminder of the eternal hope and joy that Easter brings, transcending beyond the solemnity of Lent and the exultation of Easter Sunday to underscore the continuous presence of divine grace and the promise of eternal life. Angels, as messengers of God's will and witnesses to His monumental deeds, remind believers of their own calling to spread the good news of Christ's resurrection.

As 'Monday of the Angel' is celebrated with various customs and liturgical acts, it invites Christians worldwide to reflect on the angelic message's enduring significance. It stands as a testament to the power of faith and the everlasting joy that comes with the resurrection, encouraging the faithful to live in the light of Christ's victory over death.