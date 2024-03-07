EASA Directs Urgent Airbus A350 Inspections Over Anti-Icing System Flaws, Boeing Faces Similar Challenges

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued an airworthiness directive for immediate action on Airbus A350 aircraft, following the discovery of potential risks associated with the nacelle anti-ice (NAI) system. The issue, identified during routine maintenance, involves elongated locating holes on engine air inlet cowls that could compromise anti-icing capabilities. This directive comes as Boeing grapples with its own anti-icing system issues, particularly within the 787 fleet, mirroring the concerns raised for Airbus's A350 models.

Inspection and Compliance Urged

EASA's directive mandates a detailed inspection of specific A350 models' engine air inlet cowls to search for discrepancies. If any issues are uncovered, operators are required to report their findings to Collins Aerospace, the component manufacturer, for further instructions. This move is aimed at preventing potential in-flight control loss due to the impaired performance of the NAI system. The directive, which becomes effective on March 20, 2024, stipulates a compliance deadline tied to either 78 months post-directive or 144 months after the A350's manufacturing date, whichever comes first.

Industry Response and Boeing's Parallel Troubles

Delta Air Lines, among the impacted operators, has raised concerns about the reporting requirements tied to the directive, suggesting a post-return-to-service reporting timeline instead. EASA, however, has maintained the original stipulation, emphasizing the necessity of swift reporting to gauge fleet status and validate risk assessments. Concurrently, Boeing's withdrawal of a request for an exemption concerning its 737 MAX 7, amid similar anti-icing system problems extending to the 787 Dreamliner, highlights an industry-wide focus on enhancing safety measures around anti-icing capabilities.