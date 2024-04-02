Dupe Travel: Budget-Friendly Destinations Rivaling Iconic Hotspots Gain Popularity

From hush trips to slow travel, there's no shortage of new travel trends and terminology these days. But one that has taken particular hold on social media, and IRL, is the concept of dupe travel, or travel dupes. Indeed, Instagram and TikTok are flooded with inspiration and information about this increasingly popular approach to choosing a destination. But what exactly is dupe travel, and how does it work? Below, experts break down the benefits and downsides of this trend.

Understanding Dupe Travel

"Travel dupes are a current trend where folks are seeking out cheaper, less crowded alternatives to popular destinations, but where they can still enjoy many of the same attractions or cultural activities," said Eric Rosen, the director of travel content at the website The Points Guy. In recent years, we've seen airfare, hotel rates, and other travel expenses increase significantly, so it's only natural people would pursue more cost-effective options that allow them to get a taste of the wanderlust magic that's all over Instagram and TikTok, without breaking the bank. "I define a travel dupe as a location with a similar aesthetic look to a famous city or tourist attraction," said Gabby Beckford, the founder of travel site Packs Light. Like visiting the Philippines for stunning Southeast Asian beaches instead of Thailand, or the beaches of Turkiye instead of Greece.

Benefits and Opportunities

There are multiple benefits to dupe travel, noted Wendy Diep, the co-founder of group travel app Let's Jetty. One of the biggest is obviously cost savings. "You can save money on accommodations and airfare, particularly since prices at hot spots are usually set at premiums because of demand." And even more, when you visit destinations where the costs of living might be lower, or things aren't marked up because of heavy tourism, you're able to stretch your money further, which allows you to do more, or even have luxe experiences you wouldn't necessarily be able to afford everywhere, she added. Diep also touted the ability to have a more authentic travel experience and get a real feel for the place when you choose a less touristy destination.

Challenges and Considerations

Among the benefits of dupe travel are discovering exciting, under-the-radar destinations that you might not have considered otherwise. However, because they might be less popular, dupe destinations might not offer as many transportation options, including flights, trains, or easily available rental cars, as bigger cities, Rosen said. And although you can find great social media posts about pretty much any destination these days, you will likely have to do a bit more digging to find reliable, up-to-date information on places to stay and things to do. Finally, once these destinations do start to permeate the consciousness of avid travelers, there's always a danger that they can become as overrun as the places to which they were providing alternatives, without the well-established tourism infrastructure to handle the swelling crowds, Rosen added.

Keep in mind that no two destinations are exactly alike, either. "Tourists should be realistic that it won't be a true replacement," Beckford said. "There's no way to replace a country's culture, language, experiences, or even ambiance." Be honest about your vacation goals, and whether you're gravitating toward a popular destination for specific cultural elements, or if you're just looking for a pretty beach and nice sunset. Dupe travel should really be about travel alternatives rather than replacements. "Before you book one of these trips, be sure to ask yourself: What is my priority?" said Adam Duckworth, the president and founder of the travel agency Travelmation. "If you want to see the Eiffel Tower, then you have to go to Paris."