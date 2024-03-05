Dublin Residents Battle MetroLink Plans: Affluent Neighbourhood Fears Impact

Residents of Dartmouth Square in Ranelagh, Dublin 6, are voicing strong opposition to the proposed construction of the MetroLink terminus station in Charlemont, claiming it will place an 'intolerable burden' on their community. This affluent area, known for its Victorian properties with prices over €2m, has become the frontline in a contentious debate between the local community and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Community Concerns and TII's Response

Lorraine Power, a resident of Dartmouth Square West, has made a compelling appeal to An Bord Pleanála, likening the situation to a David versus Goliath battle. She argues that the proposed terminus will disrupt the serene living environment, adversely affecting her family and the broader community. Despite this, TII, represented by Project Director Aidan Foley, insists they have engaged in extensive consultations, holding over twenty meetings with residents to address concerns. Foley emphasizes the project's unavoidable impacts but assures that TII is considering mitigation measures, including potential relocation options for the most affected residents.

The Human Cost of Urban Development

Ciaran Black, another resident, highlighted the personal toll the project would take, rendering his property 'unsaleable' and 'engulfed' by construction. Represented by barrister Michael Furminger, residents like Black argue that the extension to Charlemont is 'the weak link' in the MetroLink project, potentially leading to its downfall due to the disproportionate burden placed on local homeowners. Furminger's plea to An Bord Pleanála centers on the human aspect, urging consideration of the profound impact on ordinary families.

Potential Implications for Dublin's Urban Landscape

As the oral hearings continue, the standoff between Dartmouth Square residents and TII underscores a broader dialogue about urban development, infrastructure expansion, and community preservation in Dublin. The MetroLink project, poised to transform the city's public transport landscape, faces critical scrutiny over its social and environmental footprint. This dispute not only illuminates the challenges of modernizing historical cities but also the necessity of balancing progress with the preservation of community integrity.