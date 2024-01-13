en English
Europe

Douglas Loewe’s Barcelona Penthouse: A Renovation Story

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:06 am EST
Douglas Loewe’s Barcelona Penthouse: A Renovation Story

It was in 1999 when Douglas Loewe, a seasoned operating partner at Macquarie, decided to make Barcelona his home. Falling in love with the city’s enchanting Eixample neighborhood, he purchased a two-bedroom penthouse for approximately 500,000 euros. But after nearly two decades, Loewe felt the urge to breathe new life into the aging property.

A Transformation Begins

In 2017, Loewe embarked on a substantial renovation project with the assistance of Matthew Coe, founder of property investment firm VistaFutura Associates. The project, costing about 250,000 euros, metamorphosed the worn space into a refined three-bedroom apartment. Today, the property is estimated to be valued between 1.7 and 2 million euros, more than doubling Loewe’s initial investment.

From Office Space to Open-Plan Design

The renovation involved merging two top-floor apartments previously used as an office into one. The resulting open-plan design is punctuated by a microcement floor and warm wooden accents. One of Loewe’s favorite additions to the home is a Leon Rosen desk, revered for its durability and practical design. The revamp also necessitated the procurement of boutique furniture and the commissioning of a design firm for the kitchen.

A View Like No Other

Post-renovation, the penthouse now boasts two terraces, offering 360-degree views of iconic landmarks like La Sagrada Familia, the Tibidabo hill, and the ocean. For Loewe, the choice of property was not merely about aesthetics. He emphasized the significance of a safe neighborhood and proximity to essential amenities like markets, gyms, and popular dining spots, such as the local tapas restaurant, Paco Meralgo.

Barcelona’s Real Estate Potential

Matthew Coe, while reflecting on Barcelona’s real estate market, noted its competitiveness compared to many U.S. cities. He stated that the market is welcoming to international buyers looking for properties for a multitude of purposes, including as a winter escape. Coe’s clients mainly hail from Northern Europe and America, with some from the Asia Pacific region.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

