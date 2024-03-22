Diverse Ancient Shipwrecks Unearthed in Greek Waters, Showcasing Millennia of Maritime History

European researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in Greek waters, revealing several ancient shipwrecks that span across millennia, from as early as 3000 B.C. to World War II. The findings were announced by the Greek Ministry of Culture on March 13, following an underwater archaeological survey completed in October 2023 near the island of Kasos. This discovery not only highlights Kasos' pivotal role in ancient maritime trade networks but also enriches our understanding of the Mediterranean's rich cultural heritage.

A Timewalk Through Ancient Seas

The underwater exploration led to the identification of ten shipwrecks from diverse periods, including the Classical period (460 B.C.), Hellenistic Greece (100 B.C. to 100 A.D.), Roman Greece (200 B.C. to 300 A.D.), the medieval period, and the time of the Ottoman Empire. The oldest shipwrecks discovered date back to 3000 B.C., while the most recent ones belong to the World War II era. These findings provide a unique glimpse into the evolution of maritime trade and cultural exchanges throughout history.

Unlocking the Secrets of the Deep

Researchers utilized advanced technology, including side scanning sonar machines, to map the seabed and photograph over 20,000 underwater artifacts. Among the remarkable findings were a Spanish Dressel 20 amphora with a seal on its handle, dating between 150-170 A.D., African-made drinking vessels, bottles from Roman Greece, and a stone anchor from the Greek Archaic Period (800 B.C. to 480 B.C.). These artifacts offer new insights into the ancient trading networks that connected Spain, Italy, Africa, and Asia Minor.

Implications for Future Research

The survey also accomplished the first mapping and bathymetry of the Kasos-Karpathos reef and the Karpatholimnion area. Additionally, remains of a shipwreck from possibly the World War II era were identified, marked by a wooden boat with metal elements. This multifaceted discovery not only sheds light on the historical significance of Kasos and its surrounding waters but also sets the stage for future archaeological research in the Mediterranean. The study of these shipwrecks and artifacts will continue to unravel the complex web of ancient trade routes and cultural exchanges that shaped our world.