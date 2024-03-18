Dive In: Malta's New Exhibition Merges Technology with Ocean Exploration to Foster Marine Research

Malta's latest attraction, Dive In, a groundbreaking exhibition held at Esplora, opened its doors to the public on Monday, providing a unique blend of technology and education aimed at deepening the understanding of the sea's crucial role in human life. This innovative venture, representing a €50,000 collaboration between Esplora, the University of Malta, and the Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry for Education, Youth, Resources and Innovation, employs virtual reality headsets, interactive robots, and holograms to simulate an immersive underwater experience around the Maltese islands. Alfred Vella, the Rector of the University of Malta, emphasized the importance of maritime research, expressing hope that the exhibition would inspire a new wave of scholars.

Advertisment

Exploring Underwater Worlds

Visitors to Dive In can look forward to a broad spectrum of technological marvels that bring the undersea world to life. Among the highlights are virtual reality headsets that offer a scuba diver's view of Malta's diverse marine ecosystem, interactive robots for engaging learning, and holograms that vividly showcase various fish species. This immersive approach not only educates but also entertains, allowing people of all ages to explore the wonders of the ocean from land.

Expansion and Future Endeavors

Advertisment

The exhibition is set to expand by the end of the year, with plans to introduce more interactive features such as a digital microscope for examining microplastics and a sandbox designed to further enrich the visitor experience. Additionally, the collaboration has given rise to the Sea EU Alliance, a project spearheaded by Professor Alan Deidun, Malta's first Ambassador for Ocean Governance. This initiative seeks to bolster the ties between education, research, and innovation by partnering with nine universities located in coastal cities, aiming to enhance ocean literacy and governance.

A Step Towards Conservation

As the first permanent exhibition of its kind in Malta, Dive In stands as a testament to the increasing recognition of the importance of the oceans and the need for their conservation. Professor Deidun's statement, "You can’t protect something you do not understand," underscores the exhibition's fundamental goal: to foster a deeper comprehension of the marine environment, thereby encouraging its protection. Through this immersive educational platform, visitors are not only offered a glimpse into the underwater world but are also prompted to reflect on humanity's impact on the seas and the urgent need for sustainable interaction.