Diesel Car Maintenance: TikTok Expert Shares Vital Advice

Abigayle Andre, renowned automotive expert on TikTok, has imparted a crucial piece of advice to diesel car owners on her channel, shetalkscars. In a recent video, she highlights the importance of taking a diesel vehicle on a dual carriageway or motorway at least once a week for a minimum of 15 minutes, maintaining an engine speed between 1,800 and 2,000 revolutions per minute (rpm).

Preventive Measures for Diesel Cars

According to Abigayle, neglecting to undertake this specific type of journey could lead to costly damage, potentially exceeding £1,000. She backs her advice with her past experience working for a car manufacturer, where she witnessed comparable issues crop up frequently. The primary focus of her advice is to help diesel car owners sidestep unnecessary expenses and maintain their vehicles more efficiently.

Avoiding Warranty Pitfalls

Abigayle also draws attention to the fact that such damages are not covered under the car's warranty, irrespective of the vehicle's age. This comes as a surprise to many diesel car owners who, despite owning a fairly new vehicle, may still find themselves footing a hefty repair bill.

Importance of Ideal Engine Speed

During her video, Abigayle emphasizes the significance of maintaining the ideal engine speed. Failing to do so can cause the vehicle's diesel particulate filter (DPF) to clog up, leading to serious complications and expensive repairs. She also discusses the legal and MOT implications of removing the DPF, educating viewers on the potential consequences of such actions.

Abigayle's advice has been applauded by viewers as it sheds light on the less-known aspects of diesel car maintenance and encourages owners to take proactive steps to extend the life of their vehicles.