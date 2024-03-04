Derry's £180M Central Riverfront Revitalization Wins Unanimous Council Approval

In a landmark decision, the Derry City and Strabane District Council has unanimously endorsed a suite of proposals exceeding £180 million aimed at revitalizing the Central Riverfront, Strand Road, and Walled City areas. The comprehensive plan, presented during a special council meeting at the Guildhall, focuses on integrating new Ulster University Innovation Centres, including a School of Medicine, reshaping public spaces, and revamping traffic circulation to foster a vibrant city core.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Urban Spaces

The proposals promise to transform Derry’s urban landscape by creating a new University Square, enhancing public realms, and reconfiguring traffic to better serve the city’s inhabitants and visitors. Key to this transformation is the introduction of a one-way system on Strand Road and Queens Quay, alongside strategic public realm enhancements at Harbour Square, Whittaker Street, and Victoria Market. This initiative not only aims to promote easier navigation but also to encourage private investment and increased public use.

A Nexus of Innovation and Culture

Advertisment

At the heart of the redevelopment is the integration of Ulster University’s new centres of excellence and the School of Medicine into the urban fabric, envisaged to act as a catalyst for further educational expansion and economic growth. Additionally, the remodelling of the Walled City, including a major lighting scheme and improved signage, seeks to enrich Derry’s cultural landscape. The council’s vision extends to the DNA Museum at Ebrington, poised to commence construction by late 2024 as the first City Deal project in Northern Ireland to reach this stage.

Future Horizons: Beyond the Current Funding Package

While the City Deal proposals represent a significant investment in Derry’s future, discussions and plans for projects not covered by the current funding package, such as the potential relocation of the Council's civic office and further urban space enhancements, underline the council’s ambition for comprehensive urban regeneration. The unanimous council approval sets the stage for continued development and submission of the Outline Business Case (OBC) to the government, with a focus on governance, staffing, and sustainability as central pillars for managing this transformative programme.

As Derry looks towards a revitalized future, the unanimous council vote reflects a shared commitment to nurturing a dynamic, accessible, and sustainable urban environment. The planned investments and initiatives promise not only to redefine the city’s landscape but also to stimulate economic growth, enhance educational opportunities, and enrich community life, marking a new chapter in the city’s storied history.