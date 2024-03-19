Deadly Nitazenes: Rising Fatal Overdoses from 1950s Opioids in US, UK

Just when communities were starting to understand the lethal effects of fentanyl and oxycodone abuse, yet another painkiller opioid has emerged from the pharmaceutical archives as a deadly street drug. Commonly known as nitazenes, 2-Benzyl Benzimidazole opioids are said to be up to 500 times more potent than heroin, making people more prone to addiction. Drug and health agencies in the UK, elsewhere in Europe, and the US are reporting a rise in the number of overdoses and fatalities linked to nitazenes.

The Emergence of Nitazenes

A class of more than 20 synthetic chemical compounds, nitazenes were originally developed in the 1950s as opioid analgesics — painkillers. But they were never approved for use in human or veterinary medicine. Synthetic drugs like nitazenes and fentanyl are not grown naturally or cultivated in the environment like heroin or cannabis, but manufactured artificially by humans using chemicals. They started to surface as illicit substances around 2019 in the UK, US and the Baltic states, although some reports suggest a number of drug deaths in Russia in 1998 were linked to nitazenes as well.

The Potency and Risk of Nitazenes

Nitazenes are controlled substances, which means they are generally classified as dangerous and illegal narcotics. When sold in powdered form, nitazenes have a yellow, brown or off-white color. The US Drug Enforcement Administration says nitazenes are also being pressed into pills and "falsely marketed as pharmaceutical medication". The effects are similar to other opioids, such as euphoria, sedation, and a kind of wake-sleep consciousness, but also respiratory depression and even arrest — you stop breathing. A 2022 report by the UK's Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) cited a review of "early studies" in which scientists gave 2-benzyl benzimidazole compounds, including isotonitazene — known as ISO on North American streets — and etonitazene, to mice. Those studies indicated that isotonitazene was 500 times stronger than morphine and etonitazene was 1,000 times stronger than morphine.

The Public Health Response

In an open letter to the journal Lancet Public Health in February 2024, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) wrote that nitazenes "have been increasingly identified in post-mortem analyses of drug-related [deaths] since 2022." There is some evidence that nitazenes are being mixed with other illicit drugs to lower the cost of their production. Adam Holland of the University of Bristol's School of Psychological Science commented — also in Lancet Public Health — that nitazenes were detected in substances sold as other opioids, benzodiazepines, and cannabis products. "This means many consumers are using nitazenes inadvertently, unaware of the risks they face," wrote Holland.

As the crisis evolves, it becomes clear that the battle against opioid addiction and its fatal consequences is far from over. With nitazenes now part of the complex web of substance abuse, understanding and addressing the unique challenges they present is crucial for public health officials, law enforcement, and communities alike. Awareness, education, and innovative solutions are needed more than ever to prevent further loss of life to this potent and deadly drug.