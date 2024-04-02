Deadliest Year for Mediterranean Migrants Since 2017: EU Policies and NGO Challenges Explored

Last year marked the deadliest period for migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea since 2017, with recent missions shedding light on the perilous journey and the European Union's controversial role. In March, DW's in-depth coverage alongside a migrant rescue operation highlighted the dangers faced by those seeking safer shores, as well as the challenges humanitarian organizations encounter due to EU policies and Libyan coast guard interventions.

The Perilous Journey

On a mission to understand the risks, DW joined the crew of the Life Support vessel, operated by the Milan-based NGO Emergency. Departing from Catania to Malta's search and rescue zone, the team prepared for every possible scenario, from rescuing capsized migrants to facing intimidation by the Libyan coast guard. Tragically, the reality of these dangers was underscored by an aggressive encounter involving the Libyan coast guard and the MSF vessel Geo Barents, highlighting the volatile conditions under which these missions operate.

EU's Controversial Role

Since 2017, the EU has invested over 57 million euros in supporting the Libyan coast guard, aiming to control the migration flow. This support has sparked debate, with critics arguing that it effectively outsources border control to Libya, where migrants face detention and abuse. NGOs like Emergency have stepped in to fill the void left by the EU's withdrawal from active search and rescue operations, facing accusations of encouraging irregular migration—a claim not supported by conclusive research.

The Humanitarian Dilemma

During the mission, the Life Support rescued 71 migrants from a dire situation, only to face orders that underscored the complex interplay between humanitarian efforts and political agendas. Ordered by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center to abandon the search for a second distressed vessel, the crew was forced to leave the area, highlighting the moral and operational challenges NGOs face under current EU policies. The incident not only reflects the dangerous journey migrants undertake but also the precarious position of NGOs striving to save lives amidst tightening regulations.

As Europe grapples with the ramifications of its border control policies, the deadliest year for Mediterranean migrants since 2017 serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of this crisis. The ongoing challenges faced by NGOs, compounded by an increasingly hostile political climate, underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive and humane approach to migration that prioritizes the safety and rights of the most vulnerable.