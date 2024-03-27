Dalimilova Rozhledna: Czech Republic's Enchanting Observation Tower Welcomes Visitors Again

One of the Czech Republic’s most captivating observation towers, Dalimilova rozhledna, reopened its doors to the public on Saturday, March 23rd, after a winter hiatus. Visitors can now enjoy its stunning vistas until late autumn. Perched atop Větrov Hill at an elevation of 918 meters, the tower boasts a recent construction date, having opened in the summer of 2021. Its unique design, characterized by its isolation and charming appearance, has drawn comparisons to the tower featured in Disney’s Rapunzel.

Unique Architecture and Accessibility

The lookout tower is made of cast concrete and stone and consists of two towers that are closely adjacent to each other. Their total height is 34 m, with the upper viewing platform at 28 m and the lower one at 17 m. 170 steps lead to the top. A restaurant and hotel apartments are located on the ground floor in an adjacent building. The site is only accessible on foot. Motorists can drive from the Old Town to the parking lot in Velké Vrbno at the lower station of the cable car to Paprsek, from where it is 1.5 km to walk, or to the parking lot at the mountain hotel Paprsek (1010 m above sea level) and from there follow the green sign for 2 km.

Visitor Information

Currently, the tower is open to visitors on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays (including Easter) from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. These hours will be extended later in the summer season. The entrance fee is CZK 120, with free admission for children under six years old.

Exploring the Tower

Visitors can now ascend the tower to catch breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. The journey to the top, although requiring a climb of 170 steps, promises an unforgettable experience with its panoramic views. The presence of amenities such as a restaurant and hotel apartments adds to the allure, making it a perfect destination for both adventure seekers and those looking to relax in a unique setting.

With its doors now open, Dalimilova rozhledna offers a magical escape into the heart of nature, captivating visitors with its fairy-tale architecture and mesmerizing views. As the seasons change, the tower will continue to be a beacon for tourists and locals alike, providing a serene spot to gaze out over the Czech landscape.