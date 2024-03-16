Czech Scientists Unearth 1.4 Million-Year-Old Human Settlement in Ukraine, Revealing Europe's Oldest Inhabitants

An international team of scientists, led by Roman Garba from the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, has made a groundbreaking discovery in Korolevo, western Ukraine, identifying it as the site of Europe's oldest known human settlement. Utilizing advanced dating methods, the team confirmed stone tools found at the site are roughly 1.4 million years old, indicating the 'first Europeans' migrated from the east into the continent. This discovery not only pushes back the timeline of human presence in Europe but also offers new insights into early human migration patterns.

Revolutionizing Prehistoric Archaeology

The site in Korolevo has been known to archaeologists for decades, but its significance was only recently uncovered thanks to state-of-the-art dating techniques that analyze cosmogenic nuclides. These methods were not available when the site was first excavated 30 to 40 years ago. By examining quartzite and sandstone pebbles from the site, stored in a museum in Kyiv, the research team was able to accurately calculate the age of the stone tools, confirming them as the oldest artifacts of human presence in Europe.

Mapping Early Human Migration

The findings challenge previous beliefs about the earliest inhabited locations in Europe, which were thought to be in northern Spain. The discovery of the Korolevo site fills a significant spatial and temporal gap in the archaeological record, providing evidence of early human migration routes across the continent. The site's strategic location between the Atapuerca site in Spain and Dmanisi in Georgia suggests a pattern of migration from the east, offering a clearer picture of how the 'first Europeans' spread across the continent.

Insights into Ancient Inhabitants

While the exact species of humans who lived at the Korolevo site remains uncertain due to the lack of fossil remains, researchers speculate that it was likely Homo erectus. The stone tools found at the site, used for tasks such as cutting meat and cleaning skins, indicate a sustained human presence from 1.4 million years ago until about 30,000 years ago. This long history of occupation highlights the site's importance for understanding the lifestyle and survival strategies of early humans in Europe.

The discovery at Korolevo opens new avenues for exploring the origins and movements of early human populations in Europe. By providing a clearer timeline and evidence of early human presence, this research not only enriches our understanding of prehistoric life but also raises intriguing questions about the interactions, adaptations, and innovations of our ancient ancestors. As scientists continue to investigate, the story of the 'first Europeans' is bound to become even more fascinating, offering deeper insights into the journey of humanity across our planet.