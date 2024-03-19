Czech Scientists Uncover 1.4 Million-Year-Old Human Settlement in Ukraine, Rewriting European Prehistory

An international research team led by Czech scientists has made a groundbreaking discovery in western Ukraine, confirming the presence of the oldest known human settlement in Europe. This revelation, stemming from the archaeological site in Korolevo, is based on the dating of the oldest stone tools found at the location, which are approximately 1.4 million years old. The findings, published in the prestigious journal Nature, suggest a significant revision of the previously understood migration patterns into Europe, pinpointing earlier human presence on the continent than previously documented.

Revolutionary Dating Techniques

The Korolevo site has been known to archaeologists for decades, but the true age of the oldest artifacts remained elusive due to the limitations of dating technologies available in the past. Recent advancements in burial dating methods using cosmogenic nuclides have now made it possible to accurately date these ancient stone tools. Roman Garba from the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, who led the research, explained that these dating methods were not available when the site was initially excavated. The team's successful application of these advanced techniques has provided a secure timeline for the human occupation of Korolevo, solidifying its status as the oldest known settlement site in Europe.

Mapping Early Human Migration

The discovery at Korolevo not only challenges the timeline of human settlement in Europe but also offers new insights into the migration routes of early humans. Prior to this discovery, the earliest known inhabited locations were scattered around Spain, southern France, and Italy. The securely dated site at Korolevo fills a critical spatial and temporal gap, suggesting a migration pattern from the east to the west of Europe. This aligns with the site's location, which is situated between the Atapuerca site in Spain and Dmanisi in Georgia, offering a more comprehensive view of early human dispersal across Europe.

Insights into Early European Inhabitants

While much remains unknown about the people who lived at Korolevo 1.4 million years ago, the research team hypothesizes that they were likely Homo Erectus, based on the age of the artifacts. The site's primary use appears to have been for quarrying material for stone tools, essential for tasks such as cutting meat and cleaning skins. Evidence suggests that this location was frequented by humans for hundreds of thousands of years, marking a significant period of human occupation. Despite the lack of bone or fossil remains due to the soil's conditions, the artifacts themselves provide a valuable glimpse into the lives of Europe's earliest known inhabitants.

This landmark discovery not only reshapes our understanding of early human life in Europe but also highlights the importance of technological advancements in archaeological research. As we continue to uncover the secrets of our ancient past, each finding brings us closer to understanding the complexities of human history and migration.