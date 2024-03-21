Czech Scientists Discover Europe's Oldest Human Settlement in Ukraine, Dating Back 1.4 Million Years

An international team, led by Roman Garba from the Czech Academy of Sciences, has made a groundbreaking discovery in western Ukraine, confirming the presence of Europe's oldest known human settlement. This finding, published in the journal Nature, reveals stone tools dating back approximately 1.4 million years, suggesting that early humans entered Europe from the east, significantly earlier than previously believed.

Unveiling the Past: The Korolevo Site

The archaeological site at Korolevo, known for its rich history and previously excavated decades ago, has only now revealed its secrets thanks to modern dating methods. Using cosmogenic nuclides, scientists were able to accurately date the stone tools found in the lowest layers of the site, proving their age to be around 1.4 million years. This method overcame previous limitations, as the volcanic materials of the artifacts themselves were unsuitable for dating.

Mapping Ancient Migration Routes

The discovery challenges existing theories about the earliest human settlements in Europe, previously thought to be in northern Spain. With this new evidence, researchers can begin to piece together the migration patterns of early humans across the continent. The Korolevo site, located between the Atapuerca site in Spain and Dmanisi in Georgia, fills a crucial gap in our understanding of how early humans spread throughout Europe, suggesting a migration from the east.

Insights into Early European Inhabitants

While direct evidence of the people who lived in Korolevo is scarce due to the absence of bones or fossil remains, it is assumed they belonged to the Homo Erectus species. The site was likely a quarry for stone tools, used for tasks such as cutting meat and cleaning skins, over a period stretching from 1.4 million years ago until 30,000 years ago. This long-term settlement indicates a significant, yet previously unknown, chapter in human history.

The findings not only highlight the ingenuity of early humans in tool-making but also underscore the importance of interdisciplinary research in uncovering humanity's past. As scientists continue to explore and understand these ancient settlements, each discovery adds a vital piece to the puzzle of human evolution and migration, offering new perspectives on how our ancestors adapted and thrived across continents.