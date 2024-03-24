Czech President Opens Prague Zoo's Mongolian Gobi Exhibit Showcasing Przewalski's Horses

Prague Zoo welcomed the inauguration of its new Mongolian Gobi exhibit in a ceremony attended by Czech President Petr Pavel, Mongolian Minister of Environment and Tourism Bat-Erden, and Prague Zoo Director Miroslav Bobek. The exhibit, a tribute to Mongolia's diverse wildlife, spotlights the iconic Przewalski's horses and marks a significant step in international wildlife conservation efforts.

Reviving the Wild: Przewalski's Horses

The heart of the exhibit is the Przewalski's horse, a species that Prague Zoo has been instrumental in breeding and reintroducing to Mongolia's steppes. Through the Return of Wild Horses project, the zoo has successfully transported 34 horses to Mongolia between 2011 and 2019, with plans for future transports. President Pavel commended the zoo's commitment and the fruitful collaboration between Czech and Mongolian entities in these conservation efforts. Minister Bat-Erden emphasized the importance of restoring these horses to their natural habitat, a task made possible by human intervention.

Exploring the Gobi Desert

Beyond the Przewalski's horses, the Gobi exhibit offers visitors an immersive experience into Mongolian wildlife, housing eleven other species indigenous to the region. The exhibit is designed to mimic the natural landscape of the Gobi Desert, complete with artifacts such as dinosaur bones, traditional Mongolian ovoos, and even a yurt. Prague Zoo Director Bobek highlighted the zoo's dedication to providing educational and engaging experiences, allowing visitors to explore the rich biodiversity and cultural heritage of Mongolia.

Conservation and Education: A Dual Mission

The inauguration of the Mongolian Gobi exhibit signifies more than the unveiling of a new zoo attraction; it represents a milestone in Prague Zoo's ongoing mission of conservation and education. The exhibit not only reintroduces endangered species back into the wild but also offers an educational platform for visitors to learn about the importance of biodiversity and conservation. With the addition of this exhibit, Prague Zoo continues to expand its role as a leader in wildlife preservation and an advocate for international cooperation in conservation efforts.

As Prague Zoo embarks on its 93rd season, the new Mongolian Gobi exhibit stands as a testament to the zoo's enduring commitment to wildlife conservation. It serves as a bridge connecting people, cultures, and countries in the shared goal of preserving our planet's natural wonders for future generations.