Czech President Opens New Mongolian Gobi Exhibit at Prague Zoo with Przewalski's Horses

Prague Zoo, a beacon of conservation and education, unveiled its latest attraction, the Mongolian Gobi exhibit, in a grand ceremony attended by Czech President Petr Pavel, Mongolian Minister of Environment and Tourism Bat-Erden, and Zoo Director Miroslav Bobek. This new exhibit is not just a display of Mongolia's unique fauna but a testament to international efforts in wildlife conservation, notably featuring the zoo's successful rewilding of Przewalski's horses back to their native Mongolia.

International Collaboration in Conservation

At the heart of the exhibit's inauguration was the celebration of the Return of Wild Horses project, under which Prague Zoo has reintroduced 34 endangered Przewalski's horses to Mongolia since 2011. President Pavel lauded this initiative as a prime example of effective international cooperation, pointing out the zoo's ongoing plans to transport more horses to eastern Mongolia. Minister Bat-Erden emphasized the importance of such collaborations, reflecting on humanity's responsibility to restore species it once pushed to the brink of extinction.

Exploring the Mongolian Gobi

The Gobi exhibit offers visitors an immersive experience into Mongolia's diverse ecosystem. Beyond Przewalski's horses, it houses 'grumpy' Pallas's cats, among other native species, and even features a prototype of the mythical Mongolian death worm. The exhibit is enriched with cultural artifacts, including a traditional Mongolian yurt and an ovoo shrine, providing a comprehensive narrative that blends conservation with cultural appreciation.

New Beginnings and Rare Species

The opening of the Mongolian Gobi exhibit marks the start of Prague Zoo's 93rd season, introducing not only new habitats for its inhabitants but also rare species to its collection, such as the critically endangered Brazilian mergansers. This move underscores the zoo's commitment to preserving biodiversity globally, further cementing its status as a key player in international wildlife conservation. With extended opening hours during the summer months, the zoo invites visitors to explore its newest additions and engage with its conservation efforts.

As Prague Zoo continues to expand its horizons, the Mongolian Gobi exhibit stands as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the crucial role zoos play in conservation. It's a call to action for all of us to support efforts that bring us closer to a harmonious coexistence with the natural world.