Czech National Library Launches Mobile Units to Preserve Ukrainian Cultural Artefacts Amid War

In an innovative effort to safeguard Ukrainian cultural heritage, the Czech National Library, under the guidance of Tomáš Foltýn, is spearheading a project to dispatch mobile units for the preservation and digitization of artefacts threatened by the ongoing conflict. These 'arcs', as Foltýn describes, are designed to travel to endangered locations, offering vital conservation services to protect Ukraine's cultural legacy.

Preservation on the Move

The project envisages two specialized mobile units. The first focuses on the conservation and restoration of physical library collections, employing advanced techniques for the treatment and protection of these materials. The second unit, dubbed 'Arc Number Two', is dedicated to the digitization of significant collections, ensuring their survival and accessibility for future generations. This dual approach aims not only to safeguard physical items but also to preserve the intellectual and cultural content they embody.

Collaboration and Education

Beyond immediate preservation efforts, the initiative seeks to foster long-term collaboration and knowledge exchange between Czech and Ukrainian cultural institutions. Specialized training and workshops will be offered to Ukrainian librarians, enhancing their skills in conservation and digitization. The project underscores the importance of international cooperation and the sharing of expertise in the face of cultural threats posed by the war.

Looking to the Future

While the primary objective is to assist Ukraine during the current crisis, the project also has a broader vision. Once no longer needed in Ukraine, the mobile units will return to Czechia, where they will serve educational purposes and be available for emergency deployments in response to other crises. This forward-thinking approach not only addresses immediate needs but also invests in the resilience and preparedness of cultural institutions across Europe.

The Czech National Library's endeavor highlights the critical role of cultural preservation in times of conflict. By mobilizing resources and expertise to protect Ukraine's cultural heritage, the project affirms the enduring value of culture in defining and strengthening national identity. As the war continues to pose threats to cultural artefacts, initiatives like these offer hope for their survival and the preservation of history for future generations.