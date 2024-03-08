Cyprus Employment Rises 1.1% in Q4 2023, Unemployment Drops to 5.9%

Cyprus has witnessed a noteworthy increase in total employment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, with significant growth in sectors such as Administrative and Supporting Service activities, Education, and Other Service activities. This development was paralleled by a decrease in the unemployment rate to 5.9%, marking a distinct improvement in the nation's labor market dynamics, as per CySTAT's latest findings.

Advertisment

Employment Growth and Sectoral Contributions

According to provisional estimates from CySTAT, the total employment figure for the fourth quarter of 2023 stood at 476,767 persons, consisting of 427,298 employees and 49,469 self-employed individuals. This represents a 1.1% increase compared to the same quarter in 2022, with the most significant percentage increases observed in Administrative and Supporting Service activities, Education, and Other Service activities. Actual hours worked during this period also saw a 1.5% rise, totaling 220,830 thousand hours, indicative of heightened economic activity and productivity.

Unemployment Trends and Demographics

Advertisment

The unemployment rate in Cyprus fell to 5.9% of the total labor force in Q4 2023, down from 6.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily due to a reduction in the number of unemployed individuals aged 25-64. The number of unemployed in the 15-24 age group also decreased by 486 persons. Moreover, the labor force survey results highlighted a labor force of 491,929 persons or 64.9% of the population, with employed persons numbering 462,881, translating to an employment rate of 61.1%.

Analysis of Employment by Sector and Unemployment Duration

Services dominated the employment sector, accounting for 81.5% of total employment, followed by Industry and Agriculture. Part-time employment constituted 8.5% of total employment, signaling a slight shift towards full-time employment opportunities. Employment among young people aged 15-24 years showed a slight improvement, with the unemployment rate standing at 18.6%. Additionally, the duration of unemployment revealed that 57.0% of all unemployed individuals had been seeking work for less than six months, indicating a dynamic job market with new opportunities.

The recent developments in Cyprus' labor market reflect a resilient economy capable of generating jobs and reducing unemployment. This positive trend not only enhances the livelihoods of Cypriots but also strengthens the economic foundations of the country. As Cyprus moves forward, the sustained growth in employment and the decrease in unemployment rates will be crucial for bolstering consumer confidence and driving further economic expansion.