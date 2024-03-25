CrewBar Prague Launches City's First Shuffleboard Venue Near Dancing House

On a crisp Monday morning in March 2024, a novel entertainment venue called CrewBar made waves in Prague by introducing the city's first-ever shuffleboard experience. Nestled by the picturesque river near the iconic Dancing House, CrewBar opened its doors in December 2023, offering a unique blend of leisure and libation where patrons can enjoy engaging in a game of shuffleboard with their favorite drink in hand. This pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone in the Czech Republic's entertainment scene, blending the concept of an activity bar with the allure of a novel game.

Advertisment

From Glow-In-The-Dark Golf to Shuffleboard

CrewBar, drawing inspiration from the successful Prague Golf & Games, aims to replicate and surpass the popularity of glow-in-the-dark golf and ping pong with its shuffleboard offerings. The brains behind this innovative venture, Chris and his wife, embarked on this journey after their shared experiences on a cruise ship, where they first met. Their passion for creating spaces where games reign supreme led to the inception of CrewBar, a venue that prioritizes gameplay over traditional bar staples, offering a diverse array of beers, spirits, and cocktails to complement the gaming experience.

Shuffleboard: The Main Attraction

Advertisment

Shuffleboard, a game cherished in the US, UK, Sweden, and Norway for its simplicity and social nature, takes center stage at CrewBar. The venue encourages a dynamic mix of Czech locals, expatriates, and tourists to immerse themselves in this engaging activity, which is designed to be enjoyed without ever having to put down your drink. With its strategic location and innovative concept, CrewBar has quickly become a hotspot for those looking to reserve a spot for an evening of shuffleboard, underlining the importance of booking in advance to secure a table.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Shuffleboard in Prague

As shuffleboard gains traction in Prague, CrewBar's team is already contemplating the next steps, including the introduction of new menu items and the potential expansion into a shuffleboard-only bar. This ambitious vision underscores their commitment to popularizing the game further and providing an even more immersive experience for enthusiasts. For now, the primary goal remains to share the joys of shuffleboard with as many residents and visitors as possible, fostering a vibrant and inclusive gaming community in the heart of Prague.

With its innovative approach to entertainment and dedication to creating memorable experiences, CrewBar not only introduces a new game to Prague's nightlife but also sets a new standard for activity bars in the city. As shuffleboard continues to captivate a growing audience, CrewBar's pioneering spirit and communal atmosphere promise to leave a lasting impact on the local entertainment landscape.