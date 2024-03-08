Copenhagen: From Tivoli Gardens to Michelin Stars, A Weekend of World-Class Happiness

Could there be a more inviting city for travelers to explore than Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark? Known for its compact size, making it perfect for walking and cycling, the city offers an array of attractions from the theme park that inspired Walt Disney to breathtaking parks and waterways. Add to this the fact that new Nordic cuisine is incredible and that design delights are found around every corner, it's little wonder Copenhagen consistently ranks high on the World Happiness Report. Its inhabitants truly live the good life, making it an ideal destination for a weekend getaway.

Advertisment

A Day of Adventure and Gastronomy

There's good reason why the Tivoli Gardens are renowned. This 180-year-old amusement park dazzles with its kaleidoscope of colors, quirky architecture, and thrilling rides. It's where Walt Disney found his inspiration for Disneyland. Danish author Hans Christian Andersen was another admirer, with his statue situated across the road, gazing longingly at Tivoli. For those seeking a spook, Villa Vendetta offers a hair-raising adventure through its haunted house. Culinary delights await at Grøften, one of Tivoli's most venerable establishments, where traditional Danish smørrebrød and other specialties can be savored. For dessert, the irresistible caramel-covered liquorice at Lakrids by Bülow is a must-try.

Culture on Two Wheels and Royal Encounters

Advertisment

Cycling is a way of life in Copenhagen, thanks to kerb-separated bike tracks, bike bridges, and dedicated traffic lights for cyclists. A bicycle tour offers the perfect orientation, showcasing highlights like Nyhavn's colorful townhouses and the Little Mermaid sculpture, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale. For those preferring to explore on foot, the compact city invites leisurely walks through neighborhoods like the alternative Freetown Christiania and past Queen Mary's home at Amalienborg Palace, where the changing of the royal guard is a daily spectacle.

Evening Delights: From Michelin Stars to Design Marvels

In 2023, Copenhagen's culinary scene was awarded a total of 24 Michelin stars across 14 restaurants, with Geranium retaining its three stars after being named the best restaurant in the world in 2022. For a more affordable gastronomic experience, Mirabelle Spiserìa blends new Nordic and Sicilian cuisine in a cozy setting. The city's design heritage is showcased at the Design Museum Denmark and the Danish Architecture Center, promising a feast for the eyes. As night falls, the city center offers a fairy-tale ambiance for shopping and dining, with exclusive views from the rooftop of department store Illums Bolighus overlooking Strøget, the car-free main shopping street.