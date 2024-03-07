Copenhagen Crowned Europe's Leading Cruise Port 2024, Welcomes 750K Passengers

Copenhagen's Port has been distinguished as Europe's Leading Cruise Port 2024 at the World Travel Awards in Berlin on March 6th, signifying a notable resurgence in the cruise tourism sector. With nearly 300 cruise ships docking in 2023, bringing over 750,000 passengers, and an optimistic outlook for 2024, the port underscores its significance in the maritime and tourism industries. This achievement highlights Copenhagen's commitment to sustainability, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2025, and the introduction of shore power for cruise ships.

Advertisment

Resilient Recovery and Future Prospects

Despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic, Copenhagen's Port has demonstrated remarkable resilience, managing to attract close to 300 cruise ships in 2023. This figure, although not surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, when the port received 348 ship calls, signals a robust recovery. Looking ahead to 2024, port officials are optimistic, expecting similar numbers of ship and guest arrivals, including during the winter season from October 2024 to April 2025, with over 50 ship calls already scheduled. High-profile cruise ships like the Queen Anne, Mein Schiff 7, Azamara Onward, Ocean Albatross, and Villa Vie Odyssey are among those expected to call at the port, enhancing Copenhagen's appeal as a premier cruise destination.

Environmental Initiatives and Recognition

Advertisment

The Port of Copenhagen's environmental policies have played a crucial role in its recognition and appeal. Striving for climate neutrality by 2025, these initiatives have attracted environmentally conscious cruise lines, such as MSC Cruises, which chose Copenhagen for the christening of its LNG-powered MSC Euribia in June 2023. The port's commitment to environmental sustainability was a significant factor in its selection for this major event, underscoring Denmark's broader efforts in sustainability. Furthermore, the introduction of shore power for cruise ships aligns with the port's green objectives, reducing the carbon footprint of visiting vessels.

Boosting Tourism and Local Economy

The accolade of Europe's Leading Cruise Port 2024 not only enhances Copenhagen's reputation on the global stage but also promises to boost local tourism and the economy. Cruise passengers have the opportunity to explore Copenhagen's rich cultural and historical sites, including Amalienborg Palace, Kronborg Castle, Tivoli Gardens, Christiansborg Palace, and the Round Tower. The award, as noted by Klaus Bondam, Director of Cruise at CruiseCopenhagen, is instrumental in promoting Denmark as a cruise destination, especially among American cruise lines, further contributing to the local economy and the cultural exchange.

The recognition of Copenhagen as Europe's Leading Cruise Port for the fifth time is a testament to its enduring appeal, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to sustainability. As the port looks towards a bustling 2024, its role in enriching the cruise tourism landscape and in advancing environmental initiatives continues to grow, setting a benchmark for ports worldwide.