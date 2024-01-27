Controversial Antonio Silva Re-elected as European Aquatics President Amid Integrity Inquiries

In a unanimous decision by 52 member nations, Antonio Silva has been re-elected as the president of European Aquatics, despite being embroiled in controversy back home in Portugal. The Portuguese Swimming Federation (FPN), where Silva also presides, is under immense pressure from the government to terminate his position or risk being shut down.

Silva's Controversy

The demand for Silva's removal came in light of a five-month-long investigation that unearthed his unauthorized transfer of intellectual property rights of a water-safety project. The rights, originally belonging to FPN, were discovered to have been transferred under Silva's personal name. Pre-empting repercussions, Silva had 'self-suspended' himself from FPN duties prior to the European Aquatics election.

European Aquatics' Stance

European Aquatics had earlier chosen not to take any action against Silva based on whistleblower information, dismissing the evidence as insufficient to question his integrity. Victor Pataco, the head of the Portuguese Institute of Sports and Youth (IPDJ), has openly disputed Silva's claims of having government support for his European Aquatics presidential campaign.

Global Aquatics Integrity Unit's Role

Meanwhile, the global Aquatics Integrity Unit has placed Silva on a 'watch' notice but has refrained from taking further action, pending new evidence. Silva, who was first elected in February 2022, succeeded Paolo Barelli, who also had allegations of financial misconduct against him. Despite the allegations and the controversy surrounding him, Silva was the only candidate on the ballot for the European Aquatics presidency.