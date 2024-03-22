Conservative MEPs Unveil 'Charter for Conservative Values' in Italy, Eyeing EU Elections Boost

Amid a rightward shift in European political landscapes, a group of conservative Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group gathered in Subiaco, Italy, to launch their 'Conservative Values Charter.' This manifesto, rooted in Christian values and the legacy of St. Benedict, aims to solidify the conservative bloc's position ahead of the upcoming EU Parliament elections. ECR co-chair Nicola Procaccini and vice president Jorge Buxadé emphasized the charter's foundation on common values, despite internal differences, aiming to strengthen their alliance within the European Parliament.

A Unified Conservative Vision

The event in Subiaco was not just a venue choice but a symbolic gesture, highlighting the deep cultural and historical roots of European conservatism. The charter outlines a vision based on 'fundamental principles' derived from Christian values, aiming to counteract what they perceive as the tide of 'wokism' and to preserve traditional family structures and Judeo-Christian values across Europe. With the inclusion of diverse parties within the ECR group, the charter aims to serve as a unifying document, bridging differences and strengthening the conservative voice in European politics.

Strategic Alliances and Political Maneuvering

Amid this backdrop, the ECR group's strategy involves not just the promotion of conservative values but also the forging of strategic alliances, notably with the European People's Party (EPP). Despite ideological differences, particularly concerning migration and civil rights, there's a concerted effort to present a united front against common adversaries and to influence EU policies more effectively. The involvement of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her party, Fratelli d’Italia (FdI), in drafting the ECR's electoral manifesto, indicates a strategic alignment with broader conservative forces within the EU, aiming for a significant impact on the next Commission.

Looking Towards the EU Elections

The launch of the 'Conservative Values Charter' is a calculated move by the ECR group, reflecting a broader rightward trend across Europe and an anticipation of gaining more influence in the upcoming EU Parliament elections. By emphasizing a shared foundation in Christian values and traditional conservatism, the ECR aims to appeal to a wider electorate, countering progressive and liberal agendas. The strategic alliance with the EPP and the involvement of influential conservative leaders like Giorgia Meloni symbolize a concerted effort to reshape the EU's political landscape in favor of conservative ideologies.

As the EU elections draw closer, the actions and alliances formed by conservative forces within the bloc will be crucial in determining the future direction of the European Union. The 'Conservative Values Charter' represents not just a manifesto but a rallying cry for conservatives across Europe, signaling a shift towards more traditional, value-based politics. With the political dynamics of the EU at a potential turning point, the impact of these conservative strategies on the bloc's policies and direction will be closely watched by both supporters and critics alike.