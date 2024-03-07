CLdN Launches New Container Service from Rotterdam to Cork, Bolstering Maritime Trade

On 21 March, CLdN, a leading European multimodal logistics provider, is set to enhance its maritime services by introducing a new Lift-On/Lift-Off (LoLo) container route connecting Rotterdam and Cork. This strategic move involves the chartering of two 962 TEU cargo vessels, MV Pavo J and MV Andromeda J, earmarked to facilitate the burgeoning trade between the CLdN Distriport in Rotterdam and the ports of Dublin and Cork.

Strategic Expansion to Meet Growing Demand

The introduction of this service is a response to the increasing need for efficient shipping solutions, as evidenced by the significant growth in CLdN's existing Container-Roll-on/Roll-off (Con-Ro) service from Cork to Zeebrugge over the past three years. This expansion not only underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its service offerings but also highlights Cork's pivotal role in maritime trade within the region. Conor Mowlds, the Port of Cork Company's chief commercial officer, hailed the development as a crucial milestone in the port's ongoing partnership with CLdN, further cementing Cork's status as a vital maritime hub.

CLdN's Robust Network and the Port of Cork's Unique Offering

With a fleet of 30 ships, CLdN operates approximately 200 sailings weekly across the European continent, including the UK, Ireland, Iberia, and Scandinavia. The company's expansive network, supported by around 3,000 employees, is set to be further bolstered by this new service. The Port of Cork, distinguished as one of only two Irish ports accommodating all six shipping modes, reported a significant consolidated traffic throughput of 10.2 million tonnes in 2022 alongside Bantry. This capability positions it as a critical node in international maritime logistics.

Implications for Regional and International Trade

This development is poised to have far-reaching implications for regional and international trade, offering more efficient and flexible shipping options for cargo movement between Northern Europe and Ireland. The new service is expected to enhance the logistical connectivity and economic ties between the regions, potentially leading to increased trade volumes and economic growth. By providing a reliable and direct link for cargo transportation, CLdN and the Port of Cork are setting a new benchmark in maritime logistics, promising benefits for businesses and consumers alike.

The initiative by CLdN to introduce a LoLo container service to Cork from Rotterdam reflects a strategic move to cater to the evolving needs of the maritime trade industry. It signifies a step forward in strengthening Cork's position as a key maritime hub and exemplifies the commitment to improving service offerings for the benefit of the regional and global economy. As this service commences, it heralds a new chapter in the partnership between CLdN and the Port of Cork, potentially ushering in a period of increased trade activity and economic prosperity for all stakeholders involved.