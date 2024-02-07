Cibus, Inc. Supports European Parliament's Vote Favoring New Genomic Techniques

In a monumental stride towards the adoption of New Genomic Techniques (NGTs) legislation, the European Parliament has cast a favorable vote. This legislation aims to bolster the resilience of the European Union's food systems and promote sustainable utilization of natural resources. Certain NGTs are classified as 'Conventional-like,' aligning them with traditional varieties for regulation. This alignment streamlines international trade and gives a boost to EU growers with enhanced crop varieties.

Cibus, Inc., an innovative player in the agricultural technology landscape, has expressed its support for the European Parliament's decision. The company, which is not a seed company but a technology provider, develops and licenses its traits to seed companies in return for royalties. Cibus' Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS) and High Throughput Breeding Process (Trait Machine system) are key tools in their approach, enabling the development of traits in crops without the introduction of foreign DNA. These techniques are anticipated to be classified as 'Conventional-like' under the new proposals.

Rory Riggs, the CEO of Cibus, has underscored the vote's importance for the global food supply. He asserts that the precision and speed of gene editing in agriculture are of paramount significance. The company's technology allows it to develop and commercialize plant traits efficiently, promising a transformative impact on the agricultural industry.

Despite the promising outlook, the press release from Cibus contains forward-looking statements. It cautions that certain risks and uncertainties could potentially affect the company's operations and actual results. While the benefits of gene editing and NGTs are clear, the practical implementation and reception of these technologies in the broader market carry inherent uncertainties.