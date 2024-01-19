Charlemagne Prize 2024: Pinchas Goldschmidt Honored for Contributions to European Unification

Pinchas Goldschmidt, the President of the European Rabbinical Conference, has been declared the recipient of the 2024 Charlemagne Prize. This award, one of the most prestigious in Europe, acknowledges Goldschmidt's contributions to the cause of European unification, and extends its honour to Jewish communities in Europe, signifying their intrinsic role in European culture and history. This recognition also serves as a powerful statement against antisemitism, which has alarmingly been on the rise.

A Proponent of Interfaith Dialogue

Goldschmidt, born and raised in Zurich in an Orthodox Jewish family, has been a tireless advocate for interreligious harmony and dialogue. His initiatives include the formation of the Muslim-Jewish Leadership Council, promoting interfaith understanding and cooperation. His efforts also extend to engaging in direct dialogue with Pope Francis, reinforcing the importance of unity amidst diversity.

A Stance Against Conflict

Notably, while serving as the Chief Rabbi of Moscow, Goldschmidt took a firm stance against the invasion of Ukraine. His leadership within the European Rabbinical Conference has been marked by his commitment to peace and his refusal to support conflict, setting a significant example for religious and political leaders alike.

In the Footsteps of Distinguished Predecessors

The Charlemagne Prize, named after Emperor Charlemagne and first established in 1950, is awarded annually in Aachen. It has been bestowed upon illustrious figures such as Pope Francis, Emmanuel Macron, and most recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. As the 2024 recipient, Goldschmidt joins the ranks of these distinguished individuals and groups, underscoring his significant contributions to the unification of Europe and the promotion of religious harmony.