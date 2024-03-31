Chancellor Scholz Asserts Support for Ukraine Essential for Europe's Security

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a poignant Easter address, underscored the critical importance of supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing conflicts. Highlighting the sanctity of European peace principles violated by Russia, Scholz articulated a compelling case for continued assistance to Ukraine, not only as a moral imperative but as a strategic necessity for Europe's security landscape.

Historical Principles and Current Violations

Rooted in the aftermath of cataclysmic wars, Europe's peace has long stood on the bedrock principle that borders are inviolable, established through consensus rather than coercion. Scholz's address recalled this foundational ethos, stressing its violation by Russia's actions in Ukraine. "For many decades, peace in Europe has been based on a very important principle: borders should not be moved by force. Never again!" Scholz remarked, directly referencing the aggressive redrawing of borders by Vladimir Putin's regime. This breach, according to Scholz, not only undermines the continent's peace but also poses a direct threat to its security.

Germany's Role and Contributions

As Europe grapples with these challenges, Germany has positioned itself as a bulwark of support for Ukraine. Scholz emphasized Germany's substantial contributions, making it the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine, following the United States. With €28 billion in military aid funneled to <a href="https