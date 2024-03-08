Celebrating International Women's Day: Malta's Influential Women Share Their Inspirations

On International Women's Day, journalist Emma Borg invited six prominent Maltese women to reflect on the female figures who have inspired them. Their selections span across various fields, highlighting leaders who have made significant contributions and paved the way for future generations.

Inspiring Figures in Politics and Advocacy

Rebecca Buttigieg admires European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia for their integrity and fearless truth-telling. Metsola's political engagement and Galizia's investigative journalism serve as beacons of inspiration for Buttigieg's own political journey. Similarly, Emma Borg highlights Agatha Barbara, Malta's trailblazing female politician, who, as the first female Maltese MP, President, and interim Prime Minister, worked tirelessly for gender equality and education reform, leaving an indelible mark on Borg and many others.

Breaking Barriers in Law and Academia

Eve Borg Bonello draws inspiration from Lorraine Schembri Orland, the first Maltese woman to serve as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights. Orland's historic achievements in a male-dominated legal field underscore the progress towards gender equality. Martina Caruana, on the other hand, is inspired by feminist activist and academic Professor Marceline Naudi's extensive work in domestic violence prevention and advocacy for women's rights.

Influential Leaders in Technology and the Arts

Anne Camilleri looks up to Debbie Schembri, a leader in renewable energy, and Dr. Claudia Borg, an AI lecturer, for their dedication and support which helped shape Camilleri's professional aspirations. Elyse Tonna admires Raffaella Zammit and Margerita Pulè for their contributions to the artistic community, highlighting their efforts to create opportunities and foster creativity without seeking recognition.

These stories of inspiration not only celebrate the achievements of women but also serve as a reminder of the ongoing journey towards gender equality. The impact of these influential figures extends beyond their respective fields, motivating the next generation to pursue their dreams and make a difference.