Catalan Leader Aragones Calls for New Independence Referendum, Faces Spanish Government Rejection

Pere Aragones, Catalonia's leader, has reignited the separatist flame by proposing a new independence referendum, aligned with the region's long-standing aspirations for sovereignty. In a bold move on Tuesday, he presented a study asserting the feasibility of such a referendum within Spain's legal framework, emphasizing political will as the only barrier. Despite this innovative legal interpretation, the Spanish government was quick to dismiss the proposal, stating it starkly contradicts their policy towards Catalonia. This development unfolds as Catalonia braces for imminent snap elections on May 12, with the specter of increasing separatist rhetoric due to Carles Puigdemont's political resurgence.

Legal Grounds and Political Hurdles

Aragones's strategy hinges on Article 92 of the Spanish constitution, which allows for a "consultative referendum." However, for his proposal to materialize, several high-level approvals are required, including consent from Spain's king, a proposition by the prime minister, and authorization from parliament. The referendum question put forth by Aragones, "Do you want Catalonia to be an independent state?" encapsulates the separatists' core objective. Yet, the swift rejection by the Spanish government spokesperson underscores the significant political and legal hurdles that lie ahead for Catalonia's independence aspirations.

Electoral Dynamics and Separatist Sentiments

The backdrop to Aragones's proposal is a complex political landscape marked by the upcoming snap elections and the potential return of Carles Puigdemont, a figure synonymous with the failed 2017 independence bid. Puigdemont's participation signals a possible intensification of separatist rhetoric, challenging the more conciliatory approach previously adopted by Aragones's party, ERC. Meanwhile, the Popular Party has accused Aragones of leveraging a government press conference for electoral purposes, adding to the pre-election tension. Historical attempts at independence, including the 2014 non-binding referendum and the tumultuous 2017 bid, are poignant reminders of the deep-seated divisions and the challenging path towards achieving separatist goals.

Public Opinion and the Path Forward

Despite the fervent political maneuvers, recent polls indicate a shift in public sentiment. A 2024 survey by the Political and Social Science Institute of Catalonia (ICPS) revealed that only 39.5% of Catalans support independence, with 52.5% favoring remaining part of Spain. This dwindling enthusiasm suggests that the separatist movement faces not only legal and political challenges but also the critical task of reigniting public support for its cause. As Catalonia stands at a crossroads, the upcoming elections and the Spanish government's response to the referendum proposal will be pivotal in shaping the region's future.