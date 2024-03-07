Carmila Board Proposes Renewal and Co-option of Directors, Aiming for Gender Balance and Independence by 2027

On a pivotal day for Carmila, the Board of Directors convened to make significant decisions regarding its composition and strategic direction. In a move to ensure continuity and inject fresh perspectives, the Board recommended the renewal of four directors' terms and the co-option of a new director, Caroline Dassié, signaling a firm commitment to gender balance and independence within its ranks. With these changes, Carmila, a giant in European commercial property, positions itself for robust governance and strategic growth.

Strategic Renewals and New Appointment

The Board, acting on the Nomination and Compensation Committee's advice, proposed the renewal of Marie Cheval, Olivier Lecomte, Nadra Moussalem, and Laurent Vallée for another four years. This decision underscores the value of their contributions to Carmila's success and the importance of stability in the company's leadership. Furthermore, Caroline Dassié's co-option as a director, replacing Elodie Perthuisot, introduces a seasoned executive with extensive experience in sales, marketing, and e-commerce, enhancing the Board's expertise in critical business areas.

Leadership and Governance Outlook

Upon shareholder approval, these changes will bring Carmila's Board of Directors to 12 members, with an impressive 58.3% independence and gender parity. This composition reflects Carmila's dedication to progressive governance standards, positioning the company favorably in the eyes of investors and stakeholders. The inclusion of figures such as Dassié, with her rich background at the Danone group and Carrefour France, promises to bring valuable insights and strategies to Carmila's operations and growth initiatives.

Future Impact and Industry Standing

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila's strategic moves have broad implications. The company's commitment to governance, diversity, and strategic planning is likely to strengthen its market position and operational resilience. With a portfolio valued at €5.9 billion and a presence in three key European markets, Carmila's governance decisions today lay the groundwork for its future success and influence in the commercial real estate sector.