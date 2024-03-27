Cardiff Airport's Final Direct Paris Flight Axed: Eastern Airways Pulls Plug

Cardiff Airport has confirmed it will be losing its only direct flight to Paris, a significant blow as Eastern Airways suspends its Paris Orly service from the upcoming summer schedule. Launched just last April, this route was Eastern's sole service from the Vale of Glamorgan-based facility, marking its end on Saturday, 30 March. Despite this setback, the airline will continue to use the airport for charter flights "as and when required," leaving passengers seeking Parisian travel to reroute via Amsterdam.

Impact and Response

In January 2023, budget airline Wizz Air also revealed it was ending all its flights in and out of Wales, pointing to the economic climate as a crucial factor. This decision followed the suspension of its winter 2002 flights from Cardiff due to operational costs. Furthermore, the Welsh government-owned airport disclosed a loss of £4.5m in the year leading to March 2023, struggling to attract pre-pandemic levels of business. Despite receiving a £42.6m grant spread over four years and historical financial support, including a £42.6m write-off by Labour in 2021, the airport faces ongoing financial challenges.

Government and Public Reaction

The Welsh conservatives have voiced concerns over the airport's financial sustainability and the cessation of key airline services. They emphasize the need for diversification in response to these challenges. Simultaneously, a Cardiff Airport spokesperson stated that the team is actively engaging with airlines to restore direct flights between Cardiff and Paris, acknowledging the public's desire for more choices and competitive pricing.

Looking Ahead

The discontinuation of Cardiff Airport's only direct flight to Paris not only represents a significant inconvenience for travelers but also underscores the broader challenges facing the airport in maintaining and expanding its airline services. As the airport navigates through these turbulent times, the focus on diversification and rebuilding its route portfolio will be crucial for its recovery and future resilience. The loss of Eastern Airways' Paris route is a stark reminder of the volatile nature of the aviation industry, especially in post-pandemic recovery, and the need for strategic planning to adapt and thrive.