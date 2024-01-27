Canary Islands: Paradise at Risk as Over-Tourism Threatens Systemic Collapse

Once a paradise for British holidaymakers, the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, now teeters on the brink of systemic collapse, warn experts from campaign group Ben Magec-Ecologists in Action. The culprits? Over-tourism and its subsequent strains on the islands' infrastructure, natural ecosystems, and local resources.

An Unprecedented Onslaught

The year 2023 saw a record number of 48 million visitors flock to the Canary Islands. Nearly half of these were British tourists, drawn by the allure of Tenerife and Lanzarote's volcanic landscapes and pristine beaches. This overwhelming influx, however, has led to the territory's carrying capacity being exceeded by seven times.

The Price of Popularity

The consequences are dire. The islands' infrastructure buckles under the tourist tide, waste management systems falter, and the exploitation of resources escalates. The unique biodiversity of islands like Lanzarote, home to flora and fauna of volcanic origin, and Tenerife, is under serious threat. The very charm that draws millions to the Canary Islands is on the verge of being irreparably marred.

Voices of Dissent

Locals have begun to push back. Protests are swelling, with calls for an eco-tax on tourists and slogans like 'tourists go home' gaining ground. Both social and environmental groups have joined the outcry, warning of sewage spills, traffic jams, and additional environmental damage brought about by new hotel complexes. The message is clear: enough is enough. The community fears a complete implosion if this unsustainable onslaught continues.