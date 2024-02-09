Canal Plus Raises Stake in Viaplay: A Bold Move Towards Global Video Entertainment Domination

In a strategic move aimed at becoming a global video entertainment powerhouse, French television titan Canal Plus has raised its stake in Swedish media and entertainment firm Viaplay to 29.33%. This development comes on the heels of Viaplay's successful SEK 4 billion ($382.4 million) recapitalization plan, which includes a SEK 2 billion debt write-down and the conversion of SEK 500 million into equity.

Advertisment

Canal Plus: The New Major Player

With this maneuver, Canal Plus now holds the largest shareholder position in Viaplay, marking a significant milestone in the company's ambitious plans. This expansion strategy also encompasses efforts to acquire MultiChoice Group and investment in Asian streaming platform Viu.

PPF Group, another influential investor, is poised to follow suit, with its stake in Viaplay set to rise to nearly 30%. This decision, however, has led to the withdrawal of Norwegian media group Schibsted's investment in Viaplay, as they were not included in the recapitalization plan.

Advertisment

Viaplay's Road to Recapitalization

Viaplay's recapitalization journey has been fraught with challenges. Financial difficulties and a need to streamline operations resulted in divestments in the UK and shutdowns in the US and Canada. As part of its restructuring efforts to address these issues, Viaplay laid off 25% of its workforce, approximately 450 people, and reported a substantial net loss in the third quarter.

Canal Plus' Ambitions Meet Resistance

Despite Canal Plus' grand ambitions, their bid to take over MultiChoice was rebuffed, with the offer deemed to undervalue the company. This setback, however, seems unlikely to deter Canal Plus from pursuing its global vision in the ever-evolving world of video entertainment.

In the dynamic landscape of media and entertainment, the recent developments at Viaplay and Canal Plus signal a new era of consolidation and expansion. As Canal Plus continues to assert its dominance, the global video entertainment industry watches with bated breath, eager to see how this unfolding narrative will reshape the competitive landscape.