Bulgaria's Triumphant Entry into the Schengen Area: A New Dawn for Investors

Bulgaria's Long-Awaited Journey to the Schengen Area Culminates on March 31st, 2024

After years of anticipation, Bulgaria will officially join the Schengen Area on March 31st, 2024. This monumental milestone will allow holders of Bulgarian Permanent Residence (PR) permits to enjoy visa-free travel to the remaining Schengen States, opening up a world of opportunities for investors seeking seamless access to the European Union (EU).

Unlocking New Opportunities: Investment Pathways to Permanent Residence

To obtain Bulgarian PR, investors can choose from various investment options, such as Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS), Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). A pre-clearance process is required before making an investment. Once the investment is made, investors can apply for a Long-Term D visa, followed by Bulgarian citizenship after five years.

French Ambassador Joël Meyer commended Bulgaria's progress towards Schengen membership, likening it to a 'two-thirds full' glass. While land borders remain closed for now, the nation eagerly awaits their opening, marking the final step in Bulgaria's full integration into the EU.

A Milestone Amidst Winter's Beauty

As snowflakes gently fall upon Sofia, locals are celebrating both this milestone and the enchanting winter season. The popular Bulgarian band D2 has released a new song titled '100 Years', which encapsulates the spirit of resilience and hope during Bulgaria's journey towards Schengen membership.

The song's lyrics resonate with the nation's collective determination, reflecting their unwavering commitment to embracing the opportunities that lie ahead. As Bulgaria stands on the precipice of this historic moment, its people are united in their anticipation of the future and the countless possibilities it holds.

Bulgaria's Leap into the European Union: A New Chapter Begins

With Bulgaria's partial access to the Schengen Area through air and sea, the nation has already taken a significant step towards full integration into the EU. The upcoming removal of land border restrictions will further solidify Bulgaria's position as a key player in the European community.

As the country prepares to welcome a new era of visa-free travel and collaboration, the spirit of unity and progress continues to thrive among its citizens. Bulgaria's journey towards Schengen membership serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the indomitable human spirit.

On March 31st, 2024, Bulgaria will officially become a part of the Schengen Area, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the nation's history. As investors and locals alike eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead, the spirit of '100 Years' continues to echo throughout the country, inspiring hope and unity for generations to come.